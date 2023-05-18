Has the correlation between the Nifty IT index and the NASDAQ ended?

In this section

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

MARKET LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 150 pts; Pharma, Realty, Auto stocks dip

Stocks to Watch today, May 18: HDFC Bk, Vedant Fashions, MM Forgings, NDTV

Weekly Expiry: Will Nifty hold 18,200 level at close today?

Jindal Saw hits new high on strong Q4 results; zooms 91% thus far in 2023

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Stock performance remains polarized even as Sensex, Nifty scale new highs

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Calendar year 2023 (CY23) has thus far proved to be a good year for select information technology stocks. In the US, for instance, the tech-heavy NASDAQ has rallied nearly 18 per cent thus far in CY23, and has outrun peers such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500.

Back home, the Nifty IT index – a gauge of the performance of the IT stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) that has closely mirrored the performance of NASDAQ over the past few years – has lost nearly 2 per cent in CY23.

So, has the correlation between the NASDAQ and the Nifty IT index ended, and will they both now go their own separate ways going ahead?

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com