HDB Financial IPO cheaper than Bajaj Fin, Chola Invt; should you bet?

HDB Financial Services is set to launch India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) in the non-bank finance company space on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The ₹12,500-crore IPO of the NBFC arm of HDFC Bank is also the largest IPO, so far, in calendar year 2025.

HDB Financial Services IPO consists of a fresh issue of 33.8 million shares worth ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 135.1 million shares worth ₹10,000 crore. It will be available in the price band of ₹700 to ₹740 per share.

