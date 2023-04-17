close

HDFC Bank: Near-term volatility to continue as merger timeline gets delayed

HDFC Bank shares: Analysts believe a re-rating in the stock would happen as and when more clarity emerges on the smooth merger with HDFC Ltd

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
HDFC Bank: Near-term hiccups to continue as merger timeline gets delayed
HDFC Bank Q4 review: HDFC Bank's January-March quarter (Q4) results, for financial year 2022-23 (FY23), brought no cheer to investors as elevated costs, and merger-related uncertainties continue to dent the sentiment.
Moreover, analysts fear that merger-related costs may put pressure on margins and cost to income ratio in the near-term, while the return on equity could moderate owing to low leverage of the parent. Analysts, therefore, opine that the stock's re-rating may be some time away.
"While the risk of a de-rating on a standalone basis appears to be quite low given that the business performance is holding up well, we believe a re-rating in the stock would happen as and when more clarity emerges on the smooth transition (merger)," said a report by Sharekhan.

