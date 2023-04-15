HDFC Bank recommends 1900% dividend from net profits of FY23



Also, the bank has fixed May 16, 2023 as the record date to identify members who are eligible to receive the dividend on equity shares. At the bank's upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), the shareholders will need to approve the dividends.

HDFC Bank on Saturday recommended a 1,900 per cent dividend, or $19 per equity share, from the FY23 fiscal year's profits, according to the bank's regulatory filing.This dividend is 22.58 per cent higher than it was in the prior fiscal year. To establish whether stockholders are eligible, the lender has set a record date for the following month.The dividend benefits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, were discussed in a meeting conducted on Saturday. The board of directors has recommended a dividend of 19 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each fully paid up (i.e. 1900 per cent) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2023.