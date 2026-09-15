HDFC Bank shares rise after lender submits two names for CEO position

Shares of HDFC Bank, the largest private bank, rose as much as 3.15 per cent on Tuesday after it said it had submitted the names of two candidates for the position of chief executive officer.

The shares rose to a day’s high of Rs 730.30 on BSE, before moderating to close 1.27 per cent higher at Rs 717. The lender’s shares rose after the bank on Saturday said it had submitted the names in order of preference, along with the proposed remuneration for a three-year term, subject to approval by the regulator.

This came after CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan said he would not seek a second term after the end of his tenure on October 26, 2026. The move is expected to ease investor concerns over succession at HDFC Bank after uncertainty about its top leadership.

The lender has not disclosed the names of the candidates. Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director, is understood to be the internal candidate, while, according to reports, Anup Bagchi of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is expected to be the external candidate.

Macquarie Research said an external appointment could act as a catalyst for a re-rating of HDFC Bank’s stock, while, according to Jefferies, investor conversations suggest that shareholders would be comfortable with a leadership change but would not want the new CEO to be a former leader of a public-sector bank because this could complicate the transition.

Jefferies said Bharucha could be the simpler choice for the bank, given his experience across corporate, business banking and retail assets. However, his appointment could also mean a shorter tenure because of regulatory restrictions governing his tenure as a whole-time director, after he has spent more than 12 years on the bank’s board, the brokerage said.