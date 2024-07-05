Healthcare at new high; Lupin, Glenmark among 5 stocks for up to 15% upside

The NSE Healthcare index logged a fresh all-time high at 12,947.55 in Friday's intra-day trades, even as the broader market witnessed some profit-taking.

At 10:30 hrs, the NSE Healthcare index was up 0.9 per cent at 12,930. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 benchmark was down 0.3 per cent at 24,225.

Glenmark Pharma, Divis Lab, Laurus Labs, Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, IPCA Labs and Biocon were few of the performers in trades on Friday within the healthcare space.

Meanwhile, stocks such as Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, Laurus Labs, Dr Lal PathLabs and Zydus Lifesciences had given a breakout on the daily charts