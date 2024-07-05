Business Standard
Healthcare at new high; Lupin, Glenmark among 5 stocks for up to 15% upside

5 breakout pharma stocks: Glenmark, Lupin, Laurus Labs, Dr Lal PathLabs and Zydus Life can potentially rally up to 15 per cent, suggest charts.

healthcare tech
Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
The NSE Healthcare index logged a fresh all-time high at 12,947.55 in Friday's intra-day trades, even as the broader market witnessed some profit-taking.

At 10:30 hrs, the NSE Healthcare index was up 0.9 per cent at 12,930. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 benchmark was down 0.3 per cent at 24,225.

Glenmark Pharma, Divis Lab, Laurus Labs, Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, IPCA Labs and Biocon were few of the performers in trades on Friday within the healthcare space.

Meanwhile, stocks such as Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, Laurus Labs, Dr Lal PathLabs and Zydus Lifesciences had given a breakout on the daily charts

Market Outlook Pharma stocks Healthcare sector Pharma sector Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Zydus Lifesciences Dr Lal PathLabs Lupin Laurus Labs stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

