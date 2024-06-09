Hero MotoCorp's growth mileage: Rural recovery to power market share ride

Hero MotoCorp, a major player in the two-wheeler market, has seen a 9 per cent rise in its stock since the beginning of the month. This increase, driven by the largest motorcycle company by volume, is attributed to expectations of a revival in rural sales due to normal monsoons, government measures to boost consumption, recent market share gains, and a large valuation discount compared to peers.

In the near term, the company’s volume performance and growth trajectory, particularly in rural markets and entry-level segments, are expected to be key drivers.

Following 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth in April,