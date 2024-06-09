Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hero MotoCorp's growth mileage: Rural recovery to power market share ride

To fuel its engine with a triple blend of rural focus, electric innovation, and a new product cycle

Hero MotoCorp
Premium

Hero MotoCorp

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hero MotoCorp, a major player in the two-wheeler market, has seen a 9 per cent rise in its stock since the beginning of the month. This increase, driven by the largest motorcycle company by volume, is attributed to expectations of a revival in rural sales due to normal monsoons, government measures to boost consumption, recent market share gains, and a large valuation discount compared to peers.

In the near term, the company’s volume performance and growth trajectory, particularly in rural markets and entry-level segments, are expected to be key drivers.

Following 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth in April,
Topics : Hero MotoCorp stock market trading Auto industry bikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVEIND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE ScoreLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon