Higher raw material costs to hit alcohol firms in fourth quarter

Weak volumes and higher raw material costs are expected to hit the financials of listed alcoholic beverages players. The two largest players within the segment — United Spirits and United Breweries — are expected to post muted growth in volume, and a decline in profitability, while Radico Khaitan is expected to do slightly better on the margin front.
While most fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have benefited from the fall in crude and palm oil prices, there is no respite for the alcoholic beverages segment. Companies in this segment have seen the sharpest fall in gross and operating profit margins within the FMCG space, given rising prices of glass and extra neutral alcohol. These two inputs account for about two thirds of raw material costs. What has compounded matters at the operating profit margin level are higher advertising spends.
Most brokerages expect United Spirits to post a 3-4 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or