Higher scrutiny ahead for IPO-bound SMEs as exchanges tighten vigilance

To combat rising instances of dubious practices, stock exchanges have heightened vigilance on Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) listings, mandating more comprehensive financial disclosures and enhanced monitoring of the utilisation of issue proceeds from investment bankers.

Sources said bourses—who are responsible for vetting IPO documents and granting approvals—have tightened norms in recent weeks, with further measures planned for new filings to safeguard investor interests.

A step in this direction was to pull the plug on the listing of Trafiksol ITS Technologies—whose IPO had garnered over 300 times subscription and bids worth over Rs 10,000 crore—following concerns surrounding its disclosures