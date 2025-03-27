Hindustan Aeronautics gets wings to fly higher as analysts stay bullish

News reports that GE Aerospace has delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines ordered by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the Tejas Mk-1A has revived interest in the HAL stock.

This addresses serious concerns about a supply bottleneck. HAL has said it will receive 12 engines this year.

While HAL could make 24 aircraft, given the engine supply, it is more likely to be a gradual ramp up from 10 aircraft deliveries to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the financial year 2026 (FY26), to 24 aircraft per annum by FY30. Consistent supply of F-404 engines for Tejas Mk-1A is a