Hospitality giant ITC Hotels becomes second most valued hotel stock

Hospitality giant ITC Hotels becomes second most valued hotel stock

Spun-off unit to open 200 hotels in five years

ITC hotels
Photo: Twitter

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

ITC Hotels, the spun-off hospitality arm of ITC, listed separately on Wednesday, commanding a market value of Rs 36,139 crore, making it the second most valuable listed hotel firm.
 
Its shares ended at Rs 174 on the NSE, after hitting a high of Rs 180 and a low of Rs 171, with Rs 439 crore worth of shares changing hands.
 
ITC, which retains a 40 per cent stake in ITC Hotels, ended 0.51 per cent lower at Rs 433 on the NSE, valuing the tobacco-to-fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) conglomerate at Rs 5.42 trillion.
 
In the listed space, ITC Hotels
Topics : ITC Hotels Hospitality industry NSE

