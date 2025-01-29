Hospitality giant ITC Hotels becomes second most valued hotel stock

ITC Hotels, the spun-off hospitality arm of ITC, listed separately on Wednesday, commanding a market value of Rs 36,139 crore, making it the second most valuable listed hotel firm.

Its shares ended at Rs 174 on the NSE, after hitting a high of Rs 180 and a low of Rs 171, with Rs 439 crore worth of shares changing hands.

ITC, which retains a 40 per cent stake in ITC Hotels, ended 0.51 per cent lower at Rs 433 on the NSE, valuing the tobacco-to-fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) conglomerate at Rs 5.42 trillion.

In the listed space, ITC Hotels