How to trade Ambani, Adani stocks before Lok Sabha election outcome?

Ambani and Adani - two of the biggest business houses in India became the talking point in the country, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, following a jibe by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opposition leader.

While addressing an election rally in Telangana, Modi questioned why the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has suddenly stopped talking about Ambani and Adani?

Corporate India leaders expressed surprise at Modi's remark, yet others believed that that such statements were made in the heat of