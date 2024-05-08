India Inc 'surprised' at PM Modi's Adani-Ambani jibe at Rahul Gandhi

SCREENSHOT VIA BJP4Telangana | Karimnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Karimnagar, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Leaders of India Inc expressed surprise at Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s remark that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has suddenly stopped talking about (Mukesh) Ambani and (Gautam) Adani in the ongoing election while suggesting that a “secret deal” may have been struck between Congress and the business leaders.

Rahul, in the past, often used the names of the industrialists to attack the Narendra Modi government, which he described as a “suit-boot ki sarkar”.

“The statement is surprising considering that the PM is talking about two of India’s prominent businessmen,” said a chief executive officer (CEO), requesting anonymity.

While addressing an election rally in Telangana, Modi also hinted at the possibility of money changing hands between Congress and the business houses.





Stock market participants say the PM was just pointing to a conspicuous silence regarding big businesses on the part of Opposition parties.

“If you want to be a credible political force in this country, you must be pro-business because the private sector creates incremental jobs. Business-government interaction is unavoidable, and any political force of any substance will have a shot at the government at some time or another and use good relations with businesses to do good to the citizens. Probably some wisdom has dawned on the Opposition,” said U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.

Others say such statements are made in the heat of elections and nothing major should be read into it. “This may be a storm in the teacup due to the heat of the elections,” said another CEO.

Emails sent to Reliance Industries and Adani groups on Wednesday did not elicit any response until the time of going to press.

The Confederation of Indian Industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India, and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry declined to comment on the story.

“The speech was a nice way to checkmate Rahul, who has been accusing the PM of favouring a few corporates. I am not sure if the PM said anything based on actual information around the flow of illegal money to the Congress party, but it will definitely resonate with voters,” said S P Tulsian, founder, SPTulsian.com.