Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / How to trade amid volatility? Here's one strategy to capture any recovery

How to trade amid volatility? Here's one strategy to capture any recovery

Nifty staged a sharp rebound post Monday's gap-down, with the multi-support zone at 21,800-21,700

trading, stock market

trading, stock market

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suggested Strategy: 
  • Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
  • Expiry: 9 APR 2025
  • Strikes: Buy 22500CE and Sell 22800CE
  • Net Outflow: 90
  • Stop Loss: 45
  • Strategy Target: 250
   Rationale: 
  • Nifty staged a sharp rebound post Monday’s gap-down, with the multi-support zone at 21,800–21,700 (Mar–May 2024 lows) holding steady.
  • The open nearly coincided with the day’s low at 21,743, while the close near the upper end of the daily candle adds significance.
  • Micro-structure charts indicate a potential Double Bottom, with 21,800 tested twice intraday, separated by a valley peak at 22,190.
  • Sustaining above 22,200 could fuel a short-covering rally towards the gap zone near 22,800.
  • With volatility spiking, a Bull Call Spread is recommended to capture the anticipated recovery while maintaining a defined risk-reward framework.
 ALSO READ: US tariffs spook markets: Sensex, Nifty 50 see sharpest fall in 10 months 
(Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is a senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities.)
 
   

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock market trading guide, Apr 8: Trump warns China, Nikkei, FIIs, Q4 nos.

Stock markets crash 2025 on Donald Trump's tariff announcement

Stock market crash 2025: What's different from the past market meltdowns?

“I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something”

US tariffs spook markets: Sensex, Nifty 50 see sharpest fall in 10 months

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

India Vix logs biggest single-day jump, signals rocky road ahead

As 2024 draws to a close, Indian equity investors are navigating a volatile market. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has dropped nearly 9 per cent from its 52-week high in September, paring year-to-date returns to 8.6 per cent from a peak rally of 18.7 p

Retail investors give Mazagon Dock OFS a miss; Sebi imposes fine on R-Sec

Topics : Markets Stock market crash stock market investing Stock market investment Stock market correction Nokia strategy Nifty stocks S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon