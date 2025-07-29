Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / How to trade IT, Pharma stocks ahead of Aug 1 tariff deadline? Details here

How to trade IT, Pharma stocks ahead of Aug 1 tariff deadline? Details here

Technical charts show that the Nifty IT index could decline another 11% from here; while the Pharma index could rally up to 8.5% if it clears the near-term hurdle at 22,815 levels.

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement
premium

Stock Market Outlook: Technical charts reveal a mixed bias for the Nifty IT, Pharma indices.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indian IT and Pharma companies are likely to be on investors’ radar as the deadline for the US reciprocal tariffs nears. Till date, the US administration has confirmed that there won't be any extension to the August 1 tariff deadline.  According to a Reuters report, Trump on Monday was quoted as saying that most trading partners that do not negotiate separate trade deals would soon face tariffs of 15 per cent to 20 per cent.  Meanwhile, India-US trade deal negotiations have hit another roadblock, as the US seeks India's commitment for an
Topics : Donald Trump Nifty IT Index Nifty Pharma Market technicals stock market trading technical charts technical analysis Market Outlook Trading strategies US tariffs Stock market correction
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon