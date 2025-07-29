How to trade IT, Pharma stocks ahead of Aug 1 tariff deadline? Details here

Shares of Indian IT and Pharma companies are likely to be on investors’ radar as the deadline for the US reciprocal tariffs nears. Till date, the US administration has confirmed that there won't be any extension to the August 1 tariff deadline. According to a Reuters report, Trump on Monday was quoted as saying that most trading partners that do not negotiate separate trade deals would soon face tariffs of 15 per cent to 20 per cent. Meanwhile, India-US trade deal negotiations have hit another roadblock, as the US seeks India's commitment for an