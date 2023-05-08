close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls?

The outcome of a state election, analysts believe, does not necessarily determine the outcome of the national elections

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls?
Web Exclusive Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The outcome of the Karnataka state elections can trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the markets at best, believe analysts, as they have other things such as progress of monsoon, falling rural demand, corporate results for the March 2022 quarter (Q4-FY23) to worry about over the next few months. At the global level, interest rate trajectory of central banks, crude oil prices, movement of the dollar index and geopolitical situation are some of the factors that will be keenly watched.
The outcome of a state election, analysts believe, does not necessarily determine the outcome of the national elections. In the past, citizens have voted quite differently for the state and national elections. While the markets are likely to analyse the upcoming election in Karnataka to assess some underlying trend, it can, at best, bake in some uncertainty discount in the course of the next one year as the nation prepares for the general election.

Or

Also Read

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Equitas Small Finance Bank zooms 8% on solid March quarter results

Paytm soars over 5% on narrowing losses in Q4; stock up 50% in six months

Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Topics : Markets Karnataka elections Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls?

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls?
4 min read

Equitas Small Finance Bank zooms 8% on solid March quarter results

Equitas SFB
3 min read

Paytm soars over 5% on narrowing losses in Q4; stock up 50% in six months

PayTm
3 min read

Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

Coal India
3 min read

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 61,630

Gold
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

IPO
1 min read

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

mutual funds
2 min read

Mcap of 4 of top 10 firms falls by Rs 56,006 cr, HDFC twins falls steepest

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read

Q4 earnings, foreign fund trading key triggers for mkts this week: Analysts

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon