How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls?

In this section

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

Paytm soars over 5% on narrowing losses in Q4; stock up 50% in six months

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

The outcome of the Karnataka state elections can trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the markets at best, believe analysts, as they have other things such as progress of monsoon, falling rural demand, corporate results for the March 2022 quarter (Q4-FY23) to worry about over the next few months. At the global level, interest rate trajectory of central banks, crude oil prices, movement of the dollar index and geopolitical situation are some of the factors that will be keenly watched.

The outcome of a state election, analysts believe, does not necessarily determine the outcome of the national elections. In the past, citizens have voted quite differently for the state and national elections. While the markets are likely to analyse the upcoming election in Karnataka to assess some underlying trend, it can, at best, bake in some uncertainty discount in the course of the next one year as the nation prepares for the general election.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com