Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

Congress released its party manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on Tuesday. The manifesto said that the party believes that the Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. It added that the party will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisation.
The Congress party also promised an increase in the current ceiling of reservation from 50 per cent to 75 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/minority and other communities such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas.
The Congress party manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka also said that the Congress government will form a State Education Policy to reject the National Education Policy (NEP).
The manifesto has vowed to bring in a whistleblower protection act to eradicate corruption in public works and withdrawal of the three farm laws previously enacted by the BJP government.
The manifesto also announced that if voted to power, the Congress government will provide 200 units of free electricity; Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family; Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders.
The manifesto also promised free travel to all women in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.
The Congress manifesto for 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections also promised to provide 500 litres of tax-free diesel every year for deep sea fishing.
It also promises Rs 6,000 to all marine fishermen as a lean period allowance during the fishing holiday.
For the unapproved vacancies, the Congress manifesto said the party will sympathetically consider an extension of old pension scheme (OPS) to the pensionable government employees who joined the service in 2006, to fill unapproved vacancies in all government departments within one year.
On Monday, the BJP promised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its manifesto.
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Assembly Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council opposition leader B K Hariprasad and manifesto committee chairman G. Parameshwar launched the Congress party's manifesto in Bangalore.
Among other commitments, the manifesto promised high-speed wi-fi hotspot in every gram panchayat; TenderSURE roads extention, and Rs 200 cr for scientific measures to prevent man-animal conflict.
- With agency inputs
