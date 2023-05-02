Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto



The Congress party also promised an increase in the current ceiling of reservation from 50 per cent to 75 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/minority and other communities such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Congress released its party manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on Tuesday. The manifesto said that the party believes that the Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. It added that the party will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisation.



The manifesto has vowed to bring in a whistleblower protection act to eradicate corruption in public works and withdrawal of the three farm laws previously enacted by the BJP government. The Congress party manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka also said that the Congress government will form a State Education Policy to reject the National Education Policy (NEP).



The manifesto also promised free travel to all women in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses. The manifesto also announced that if voted to power, the Congress government will provide 200 units of free electricity; Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family; Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders.

It also promises Rs 6,000 to all marine fishermen as a lean period allowance during the fishing holiday. The Congress manifesto for 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections also promised to provide 500 litres of tax-free diesel every year for deep sea fishing.



On Monday, the BJP promised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its manifesto. For the unapproved vacancies, the Congress manifesto said the party will sympathetically consider an extension of old pension scheme (OPS) to the pensionable government employees who joined the service in 2006, to fill unapproved vacancies in all government departments within one year.