close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka election: 1 mn jobs, EV hub among promises in BJP manifesto

Pledge to upgrade state schools, provide ease of living for Bengaluru apartment residents

Aditi Phadnis New Delhi
Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Promises for one million jobs in the manufacturing sector, a plan to develop the state into a hub for electric vehicles highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka elections, which was released in Bengaluru on Monday.
The other major points included providing “ease of living” for apartment residents in Bengaluru through a consultative committee and an initiative to drive collaboration between small and medium industries and industrial training institutes. The promises are in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge during the campaign for the elections that, if voted to power, the BJP would not distribute ‘revdi’ (gifts) but would offer fundamental governance changes.  

At the school level, the BJP has promised a plan under which the state government will team up with eminent individuals and institutions for an upgrade of state-run schools. The document, named BJP Praja Pranalike, was released by the party’s National President J P Nadda. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa were present on the occasion, along with other leaders.
The manifesto also promises to boost public healthcare infrastructure by establishing a clinic with diagnostic facilities in every municipal ward, and free annual health check-up for senior citizens as well as the identification of one million housing sites for the homeless.

For farmers, the party has promised a Rs 30,000-crore fund to set up micro cold storage facilities, agro processing units in every gram panchayat and modernisation of agricultural produce committees.
In the tourism sector, the manifesto promised a Rs 1,500-crore plan to develop several circuits and corridors to transform Karnataka into the country’s top tourism hub.

Also Read

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Rajasthan govt implements new rural tourism scheme, promises jobs

Karnataka polls 2023: AIADMK fields candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar

Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP, Cong, and AAP are locked in a fierce contest

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

BJP taking care of need, not greed: Nadda on promise of 3 free cylinders

BJP means betrayers, should release report card before manifesto: Cong

BJP promises to implement uniform civil code in poll-bound Karnataka

If Oppn doesn't unite, next gen future will be jeopardised: Kharge on BJP

Karnataka assembly polls: JP Nadda to release BJP election manifesto today


Although former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had said the party would make “performance” its USP and not Hindutva, the party has promised to set up a committee to make recommendations on the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code. Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam have already set up such committees. Reviving the issue of illegal immigrants, the party said it would ensure introduction of the National Register of Citizens and “speedy deportation of all illegal migrants”, a pledge that could present legal and logistical challenges.
The party also reiterated its commitment to end the “unconstitutional” reservation for Muslims. Just before the polls were announced, the Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet decided to do away with 4 per cent reservation for Muslims and divide it equally between Lingayats and Vokkaligas — two politically influential caste groups in Karnataka. Nadda said the BJP’s vision for the state was “justice to all, appeasement to none”.

The manifesto was not without allure but these were small: Three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families in a year — one each during the months of Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Deepavali. In contrast, the Congress — which will unveil its manifest later this week — has offered many freebies in its campaign speeches, including 200 units of free power to all homes, 10 kg of rice to BPL households, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head in every family and a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates.
Topics : Karnataka elections Karnataka Assembly elections Karnataka polls Assembly elections election manifesto BJP

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Karnataka election: 1 mn jobs, EV hub among promises in BJP manifesto

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India
3 min read

BJP taking care of need, not greed: Nadda on promise of 3 free cylinders

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda
4 min read

BJP means betrayers, should release report card before manifesto: Cong

Congress leader Siddaramaiah
3 min read

BJP promises to implement uniform civil code in poll-bound Karnataka

BJP Karnataka
1 min read

If Oppn doesn't unite, next gen future will be jeopardised: Kharge on BJP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

Electric two-wheeler sales skid by nearly a fourth in April: VAHAN data

electric two wheeler
3 min read

Sebi's Adani Group investigation hits a wall with offshore regulators

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

India's welfare balm

RURAL DEVELOPMENT, GDP, ECONOMY
5 min read
Premium

Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

Former governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon