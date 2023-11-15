Sensex (0.94%)
HPCL, BPCL, IOCL: OMCs rally up to 23% in Nov; will they sustain the gains?

Drop in crude oil prices and a bumper profit in Q2 has fuelled the rally so far in oil marketing companies.

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have rallied 23 per cent, 11.5 per cent and 19 per cent so far in November on the back of a sharp fall in Crude Oil prices, and a bumper net profit in the September quarter.

Brent Crude Oil prices drifted from highs of around $97 per barrel to $80 per barrel as fears of Middle East crisis - the Israel-Hamas war - escalating to neighbouring countries abated. 

Meanwhile on the corporate earnings front, HPCL recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,826.96 crore in Q2FY24, BPCL Rs 8,244 crore and IOCL Rs 12,967 crore. These companies had

Topics : Market technicals Trading strategies stocks technical analysis Hindustan Petroleum Corp OMCs BPCL Indian Oil Company technical charts

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

