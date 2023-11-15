HPCL, BPCL, IOCL: OMCs rally up to 23% in Nov; will they sustain the gains?

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have rallied 23 per cent, 11.5 per cent and 19 per cent so far in November on the back of a sharp fall in Crude Oil prices, and a bumper net profit in the September quarter.

Brent Crude Oil prices drifted from highs of around $97 per barrel to $80 per barrel as fears of Middle East crisis - the Israel-Hamas war - escalating to neighbouring countries abated.

Meanwhile on the corporate earnings front, HPCL recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,826.96 crore in Q2FY24, BPCL Rs 8,244 crore and IOCL Rs 12,967 crore. These companies had