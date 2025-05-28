HUL, Kaveri Seeds among 5 stock picks this monsoon; check upside potential

The monsoon season in India this year 2025 started earlier than anticipated on May 24, 2025 - almost a week earlier than the usual June 1 date, and the earliest since 2009. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) raised its monsoon forecast for 2025, projecting rainfall at 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), and expects June rainfall to be "above normal", at over 108 per cent of the LPA. The Indian monsoon has a direct impact on the agriculture sector, and also boosts the rural income and overall economy. Shares from agriculture, auto