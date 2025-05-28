Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / HUL, Kaveri Seeds among 5 stock picks this monsoon; check upside potential

HUL, Kaveri Seeds among 5 stock picks this monsoon; check upside potential

Technical outlook on 5 stocks - Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Insecticides India, Jain Irrigation, Kaveri Seeds - that are likely to trade favourably as per the charts this monsoon season.

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
Premium

Tech charts hint that these 5 stocks - HUL, KSCL, Insecticides, Jain Irrigation and Dabur - can possibly gain from here on.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The monsoon season in India this year 2025 started earlier than anticipated on May 24, 2025 - almost a week earlier than the usual June 1 date, and the earliest since 2009.  On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) raised its monsoon forecast for 2025, projecting rainfall at 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), and expects June rainfall to be "above normal", at over 108 per cent of the LPA.  The Indian monsoon has a direct impact on the agriculture sector, and also boosts the rural income and overall economy. Shares from agriculture, auto
Topics : Trading strategies The Smart Investor Market trends Market technicals Indian monsoon BSE stocks Stock tips Stocks to buy stocks technical analysis stock market trading Indian stock markets Market Outlook Hindustan Uniliver Ltd Jain Irrigation Kaveri Seeds Company Dabur India Insecticides (India)

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon