Met ups monsoon forecast to 106% of LPA; June to get above-normal rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today revised its monsoon forecast for 2025 to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), up from the 105 per cent projected in April. It also said June rainfall would be above normal, exceeding 108 per cent of the LPA.
The forecast for the June–September monsoon season carries a margin of error of ±4 per cent. The LPA of seasonal rainfall over the country (1971–2020) is 87 cm. Cumulative rainfall of 105–110 per cent of the LPA is classified as above normal.
The IMD said monsoon rainfall is likely to be normal to above normal across most homogeneous regions of the country, with the exception of the North-East and parts of Bihar. Only Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may receive below normal rainfall, according to regional forecasts.
In June, above-normal rainfall is expected to keep maximum temperatures across most parts of India normal to below normal, with no chance of a heatwave. June typically records 165.4 mm of rainfall.
The department also said the Core Zone—comprising some of the country’s most critical rainfed regions—is expected to receive above-normal rainfall, with a 56 per cent probability of good rains.
Strong rains across the western and central rainfed belts could significantly boost pulses and oilseeds production, reducing dependence on costly imports.
Overall, a strong and well-distributed southwest monsoon would enhance kharif foodgrain output and leave enough residual soil moisture to support a robust rabi harvest.
In FY25, agriculture contributed 16.35 per cent to India’s GDP.
A healthy farm harvest could help the government tame food inflation, giving the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) more headroom to lower benchmark interest rates in FY26. It could also pave the way for a more liberalised farm export policy.
The RBI has projected FY26 GDP growth at 6.5 per cent and CPI inflation at 4 per cent.
In April 2025, food inflation, as measured by the CPI, dropped to 1.78 per cent, down from 2.69 per cent in March. Only oils and fats and fruits showed double-digit inflation in April.
“Currently, neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific. Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System and other models indicate that these neutral conditions are likely to continue during the monsoon season. The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is also expected to be weakly negative,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
Mohapatra added that the IMD is fairly confident its forecast will hold, citing significant improvements in forecasting accuracy over recent years.
Between 2021 and 2024, the average absolute error for IMD’s second-stage forecasts was 2.28 per cent of LPA, and 3.15 per cent for the first-stage forecasts—well within the ±4 per cent error margin. In contrast, between 2017 and 2020, the average absolute error for both forecasts was 7.5 per cent of LPA.
The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on 24 May, marking its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it arrived on 23 May.
This year, the monsoon reached Mumbai 16 days ahead of the usual date, making it the earliest arrival since 1950.
Typically, the monsoon reaches Kerala by 1 June, Mumbai by 11 June, and covers the entire country by 8 July. It starts retreating from northwest India around 17 September and withdraws completely by 15 October.
Meteorologists noted that the onset date of the monsoon has no direct correlation with the total seasonal rainfall. Early or late arrival in Kerala or Mumbai does not ensure timely coverage elsewhere, as the monsoon is shaped by complex global, regional and local factors.
India received 934.8 mm of rainfall in 2024 (108 per cent of the average); 820 mm in 2023 (94.4 per cent); 925 mm in 2022; 870 mm in 2021; and 958 mm in 2020, IMD data showed.
(With agency inputs)