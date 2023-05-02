IDFC First Bank hits 52-week high; soars 6% on two-fold jump in Q4 net



At 10:10 AM, the stock was up 3.8 per cent at Rs 63.90, backed by trades of around 43.11 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 26.80 lakh shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.6 per cent at 61,450. IDFC First Bank surged nearly 6 per cent to a high of Rs 65.20 on heavy volume in Tuesday's intra-day trades on the back of over 100 per cent jump in Q4 net profit.



For the quarter ended March 2023, IDFC First Bank reported a strong 134.2 per cent surge in Q4 net profit to Rs 802.62 crore when compared with Rs 342.73 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income grew by 45.3 per cent YoY to Rs 7,821.83 crore. Last month, the stock rallied over 11.5 per cent, while the BSE benchmark gained around 4 per cent.



V Vaidyanathan, IDFC First's managing director and chief executive, told Business Standard cost will catch up on the re-pricing of deposits. After repo rate hikes, costs were passed on to customers in FY23. However, the cost to banks did not go up correspondingly. It takes about a year for costs to catch up. The private lender had reported a NIM of 5.96 per cent for FY22. READ MORE Going ahead, IDFC First Bank expects net interest margin (NIM) to trend down and stay between 5-5.5 per cent band in this financial year and next. Its margins stood at 6.05 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23).

Also Read Is it time to shift to private bank stocks? TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25% Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts Stocks to watch: ICICI Bank, RIL, UltraTech, Adani Ent, SBI Life, Petronet IDFC Ltd to invest Rs 2,200 crore in IDFC First Bank, up its stake to 40% Adani stocks in focus amid Q4 results; Adani Green soars 5%, NDTV tanks 5% Blue Star jumps 5% on plans of bonus shares; board meet on May 04 Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star Stock market live: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty tops 18150; TaMo slips 1% Charts show bullish trend likely for Nifty50, Nifty Bank in the near-term

Further, the bank's board has also approved a proposal to borrow funds up to Rs 5,000 crore by way of issue of Debt Instruments including but not limited to Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures, Bonds or such other Debt Securities in one or more tranches.



