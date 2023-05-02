IDFC First Bank hits 52-week high; soars 6% on two-fold jump in Q4 net

IDFC First Bank surged nearly 6 per cent to a high of Rs 65.20 on heavy volume in Tuesday's intra-day trades on the back of over 100 per cent jump in Q4 net profit.
At 10:10 AM, the stock was up 3.8 per cent at Rs 63.90, backed by trades of around 43.11 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 26.80 lakh shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.6 per cent at 61,450.
Last month, the stock rallied over 11.5 per cent, while the BSE benchmark gained around 4 per cent.
For the quarter ended March 2023, IDFC First Bank reported a strong 134.2 per cent surge in Q4 net profit to Rs 802.62 crore when compared with Rs 342.73 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income grew by 45.3 per cent YoY to Rs 7,821.83 crore.
Going ahead, IDFC First Bank expects net interest margin (NIM) to trend down and stay between 5-5.5 per cent band in this financial year and next. Its margins stood at 6.05 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23).
V Vaidyanathan, IDFC First's managing director and chief executive, told Business Standard cost will catch up on the re-pricing of deposits. After repo rate hikes, costs were passed on to customers in FY23. However, the cost to banks did not go up correspondingly. It takes about a year for costs to catch up. The private lender had reported a NIM of 5.96 per cent for FY22. READ MORE
Also Read
Is it time to shift to private bank stocks?
TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%
Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts
Stocks to watch: ICICI Bank, RIL, UltraTech, Adani Ent, SBI Life, Petronet
IDFC Ltd to invest Rs 2,200 crore in IDFC First Bank, up its stake to 40%
Adani stocks in focus amid Q4 results; Adani Green soars 5%, NDTV tanks 5%
Blue Star jumps 5% on plans of bonus shares; board meet on May 04
Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star
Stock market live: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty tops 18150; TaMo slips 1%
Charts show bullish trend likely for Nifty50, Nifty Bank in the near-term
Further, the bank's board has also approved a proposal to borrow funds up to Rs 5,000 crore by way of issue of Debt Instruments including but not limited to Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures, Bonds or such other Debt Securities in one or more tranches.
IDFC First Bank
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y