IGL, MGL, Guj Gas likely to outperform OMCs; Charts show up to 17% upside

Oil & Gas stocks outlook: Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas are awaiting a breakout from a narrow trading band, show technical charts.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of city gas distributors - Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Gas, BPCL, Indian Oil (IOC) and HPCL - were trading with steady gains of up to 3 per cent in intra-day deals on Monday in a positive trending market.

Here's a chart check on these stocks for potential upside targets and key levels to track.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL)
Current Price: Rs 535
Upside Potential: 10.3%
Support: Rs 514; Rs 505
Resistance: Rs 540; Rs 557

Indraprastha Gas stock is seen consolidating in a tight range of Rs 514 - Rs 540 since the start of July; after a sharp 21.5

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

