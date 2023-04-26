close

IHCL, IndiGo, IRCTC: Analysts bet on travel stocks ahead of holiday season

Travel/tourism-related stocks: Analysts suggest investors keep a selective 'buy on dips' strategy on the space entailing hotels, airlines, travel agents, ticket booking players, and luggage makers

Harshita Singh New Delhi
Travel, travelling, flights, air fares
Web Exclusive Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
An impressive recovery in the domestic travel and tourism business after the pandemic lull has brightened prospects of related stocks, which remain good bets ahead of the summer holiday season, as per analysts. 
They suggest investors keep a selective ‘buy on dips’ strategy on the space entailing hotels, airlines, travel agents, ticket booking players, and luggage makers. 
“Growth momentum in the travel industry will continue ahead owing to the sugar rush in leisure and corporate travel, upcoming holidays, wedding season, the G20 summit, and boost from international travel. The occupancy picture, especially, for hotels and flights appears very promising. Investors should keep a longer time horizon and add quality stocks where multiples have room to expand,” said Parul Rao, Research Analyst, Samco Securities.
Topics : Stock Market Travel Travel firms Travel & tourism hotel stocks VIP luggage brand VIP Industries Indian Hotels Markets

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

