In a first, machines overtake humans in NSE's cash market trades

The next time you buy or sell shares, a machine is more likely to be at the other end of the trade than a human being.

A larger value of stocks bought and sold on the stock exchange now originates from sophisticated computer algorithms than from individuals. Non-algorithmic trading, such as those manually entered by a human being, is now a minority, according to data from the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) Market Pulse publication. This is the first time that algorithmic trading has a majority of the cash market turnover in data going back to financial year 2010-11 (FY11). Algorithmic