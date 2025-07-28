Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's foreign equity listings went cold after 2018, shows data

India's foreign equity listings went cold after 2018, shows data

Debt issuances and convertibles keep flowing as equity stalls

This lull comes as some Indian companies explore listings at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, pitched as an alternative to offshore hubs like Singapore | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Indian entities haven’t raised capital through foreign equity listings in over six years — the longest gap since liberalisation.
 
The last such overseas equity fundraise was in 2018, according to data from Prime Database. Listings abroad occurred nearly every year from 1992 through 2016, with 2017 being a rare exception. After one final issue in 2018, there have been no subsequent listings.
 
This lull comes as some Indian companies explore listings at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, pitched as an alternative to offshore hubs like Singapore.
 
The government in 2024 cleared the path for direct listings of Indian
