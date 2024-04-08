Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's market capitalisation tops Rs 400 trillion as indices hit new high

BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 400 trillion for the first time on Monday

mcap, market capitalisation

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market capitalisation (mcap) of all BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 400 trillion for the first time on Monday. The feat comes amid a sharp rebound in shares of smallcap companies from their March lows. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index has rallied over 12 per cent during its uninterrupted 12-session gaining streak. The index is now less than a per cent away from a new high. Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex indices made fresh record high for a third day.

The Sensex ended the session 494 points higher at 74,743, while the Nifty gained 153 points to settle at 22,666. India’s mcap had first crossed the Rs 300 trillion mark in July 2023 when the Sensex was just shy of 66,000. The next big milestone for the domestic markets is the $5 trillion mcap mark, which is less than 4 per cent away.

Market players said strong domestic macro and inflows were underpinning gains in the equity market. “The capital markets have witnessed vibrant participation from domestic retail investors. India boasts of a unique combination of ‘size and growth’ as India’s GDP is likely to exceed $4 trillion in FY25/26 and reach $8 trillion by FY34,” said Ajay Menon, managing director and chief executive officer of broking division of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Chart
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel














































Chart

Also Read

LIC reclaims Rs 5 trn market capitalisation mark, shares hit 18-mth high

India likely to get its first $1 trn market capitalisation firm by 2032

BSE SME stocks see total m-cap crossing Rs 1 trn on investor exuberance

Smaller Indian companies propel mcap towards $4 trillion milestone

Equity markets tread K-shaped path, India's mcap to touch Rs 380 trn

Q4 results preview: Nifty cos' profit growth seen at slowest in 5 qtrs

Private equity firm Bain Capital to sell remaining Axis Bank holding

Reliance Industries rally, earnings optimism propel markets to new peaks

After Bitcoin surge, crypto venture capital creeps toward comeback: Report

Building materials B2B e-comm segment heats up; JSW One prepares for IPO

Topics : mcap market capitalisation Indian markets BSE stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon