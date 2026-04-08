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Indian startups raise $1.3 billion in venture debt in 2025: Report

India's venture debt market rose to $1.3 billion in 2025, with deal count increasing to 187, reflecting growing acceptance of non-dilutive capital among startups

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Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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India’s venture debt market has grown from $0.08 billion in 2018 to $1.3 billion in 2025, according to a recent report. The deal count has also risen from 56 in 2018 to 187 in the previous year. In 2024, venture debt in the country stood at $1.23 billion.
 
According to the report titled Global Private Debt Report 2026: A Venture & Growth Credit Lens, launched by venture debt firm Stride Ventures, private debt is increasingly moving beyond runway extension and working capital to support platform expansion, acquisitions, and capital structure optimisation.
 
The report added that venture debt currently accounts for nearly 9 per cent of annual VC capital deployed, up from around 2-3 per cent historically, indicating increasing founder acceptance of non-dilutive capital.
  Venture Debt Snapshot 2025  
Total VD Raised $1.3 Bn
Startups That Raised VC 187
Average Ticket Size $3.5 Mn
Stage Concentration Series A & B
Maximum Investment Fintech sector
Maximum Deals Consumer sector
  Venture Debt in India  
Year VD Amount ($ Bn) Deal Count
2018 0.08 56
2019 0.2 61
2020 0.2 49
2021 0.5 71
2022 0.8 175
2023 1.2 185
2024 1.23 238
2025 1.3 187
  Venture Debt: Stage-Wise Distribution  
Stage VD Amount ($ Mn) Deal Count
Pre-Series A 9.6 29
Series A 303.6 68
Series B 356.4 45
Series C 211.4 22
Series D & Above 423.4 23
  Venture Debt: Top 3 Sectors  
Sector VD Amount ($ Mn) Deal Count
Fintech 600 49
Consumer 188 60
B2B 64 12
  Venture Debt: Top 3 Cities  
City VD Amount ($ Mn) Deal Count
Delhi-NCR 617 64
Bengaluru 333 58
Mumbai 115 30
 
Topics : venture debt Startups Private debt