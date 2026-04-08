Indian startups raise $1.3 billion in venture debt in 2025: Report
India's venture debt market rose to $1.3 billion in 2025, with deal count increasing to 187, reflecting growing acceptance of non-dilutive capital among startups
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
India’s venture debt market has grown from $0.08 billion in 2018 to $1.3 billion in 2025, according to a recent report. The deal count has also risen from 56 in 2018 to 187 in the previous year. In 2024, venture debt in the country stood at $1.23 billion.
Topics : venture debt Startups Private debt