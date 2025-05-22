IndiGo set for strong gains in FY26 on lower costs, capacity boost

The March quarter (Q4FY25) performance of the country’s largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), was better than expected on most parameters. Lower unit costs and higher yields helped the airline post a healthy operating performance. While Q4 performance and medium-term prospects remain strong, some brokerages are cautious on near-term outlooks due to disruption caused by the India–Pakistan conflict, as well as a sharp run-up in stock prices over the past three months.

Near-term triggers for the stock include the Q4 results and June quarter passenger volumes. Revenues rose over 24 per cent, largely led by passenger revenue growth of 25 per