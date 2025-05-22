Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / IndiGo set for strong gains in FY26 on lower costs, capacity boost

IndiGo set for strong gains in FY26 on lower costs, capacity boost

While IndiGo posted a strong Q4 and has promising FY26 prospects due to falling fuel costs and capacity gains, Q1 may face pressure from geopolitical disruptions

indigo airlines, indigo
Premium

With higher incremental capacity, lower fuel costs and steady unit revenues, the FY26 outlook for IndiGo is expected to improve compared to the sluggish first quarter.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The March quarter (Q4FY25) performance of the country’s largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), was better than expected on most parameters. Lower unit costs and higher yields helped the airline post a healthy operating performance. While Q4 performance and medium-term prospects remain strong, some brokerages are cautious on near-term outlooks due to disruption caused by the India–Pakistan conflict, as well as a sharp run-up in stock prices over the past three months.
 
Near-term triggers for the stock include the Q4 results and June quarter passenger volumes. Revenues rose over 24 per cent, largely led by passenger revenue growth of 25 per
Topics : IndiGo Airlines IndiGo Q4 Results Aviation IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon