IndiGo Q4 results: Profit rises 62% on Mahakumbh demand, cost controls

IndiGo Q4 results: Profit rises 62% on Mahakumbh demand, cost controls

Q4 profit rises to Rs 3,068 crore as travel demand surges; IndiGo trims grounded fleet and adds capacity, set to launch long-haul service to Manchester in July

IndiGo added a net 67 aircraft in FY25. For the full FY26, capacity is expected to grow in the early double-digit percentage range, with Q1 estimated to record mid-teen growth (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Patel
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

India’s largest airline IndiGo on Wednesday reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter. The firm’s profit rose 61.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,068 crore, driven by a surge in travel demand during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, an extended wedding season, a sharp reduction in the number of grounded aircraft over the last few quarters, and effective cost control.
 
The consolidated net profit for the FY25 stood at ₹7,258 crore, a drop of 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y. "The first half of the year observed a temporary moderation in demand led by elections and heatwave," IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers stated during the post-results conference call with analysts.
 
 
“In the fourth quarter, we served the highest number of passengers in any quarter. We also posted the highest profit in the fourth quarter of any year since our inception,” he added.
 
Operational efficiencies also played a role, with the number of grounded aircraft, which had peaked in Q2 at mid-70s, falling to 50s by Q4. Currently, the number stands at 40s, Elbers stated. This helped offset cost pressures from forex fluctuations, aircraft redeliveries, and maintenance. 

IndiGo added a net 67 aircraft in FY25. For entire FY26, its capacity is expected to grow in early double-digit percentage.
 
Elbers emphasised that operational disruptions due to the closure of Pakistan’s airspace have been limited. “Out of 2,200 daily flights, only 34 flights are taking extra flying time (on average nearly 20 minutes). We are taking additional fuel,” he explained.
 
IndiGo Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi said the airline witnessed strong travel demand in April. However, he acknowledged that there was a noticeable decline in bookings and an uptick in cancellations after the Pahalgam attack happened. “Between April 22 till a few days back, the bookings saw a decline. Now, it is coming up,” he noted. Expressing optimism about a swift rebound, he added, “Let’s see how fast the trend will reverse. We are optimistic that by May-end or in June, we will see a full recovery.”
 
On international strategy, Elbers highlighted that IndiGo is pushing into longer-haul markets. “Indian operators’ share was in the mid-30s till a few years ago. Over the last years, this share has gone up to 45-46 per cent,” he said, citing regional expansion as the primary driver. “That is why we are now starting flights to destinations like Manchester,” he stated.
 
IndiGo also announced the launch of its first-ever long-haul route connecting Mumbai and Manchester, becoming the only airline to offer non-stop service between the two cities starting July 1. The airline will operate thrice-weekly flights using its recently-leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Topics : IndiGo Q4 Results Maha Kumbh Mela airlines

First Published: May 21 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

