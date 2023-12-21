Sensex (    %)
                        
Inox India shares end debut day with 42% premium at Rs 940 on bourses

Inox India is a supplier of cryogenic equipment.

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

The shares of Inox India made a strong debut on the bourses on Friday. The stock was listed at Rs 933.15, a 41.3 per cent premium to its issue price. The stock ended the session at Rs 940, a 42.4 per cent premium to its issue price. Post-listing, the company commands a market capitalisation of Rs 8,531 crore. Inox India priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 627 and Rs 660 per share. The Rs 1,459 crore IPO was an offer for sale. The IPO was subscribed 61 times. The company had also raised Rs 438 crore from anchor investors.

Inox India is a supplier of cryogenic equipment.
The company offers solutions across design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of equipment and systems for cryogenic conditions. Its products include standard cryogenic tanks, equipment, and beverage kegs.

Analysts recommended investors subscribe to the issue, citing its attractive pricing, high-margin business, and healthy financial performance.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

