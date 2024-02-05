Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IOC, BPCL, HPCL: OMCs shares on fire post Interim Budget; check key levels

IOC is likely to trade on a bullish note as long as the stock sustains above Rs 165, suggests the daily chart.

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) have registered scintillating gains in the last two trading sessions post the Interim Budget as the government not only reduced the proposed equity infusion in these companies but also postponed it to the next financial year.

In Budget 2023, the government had proposed to infuse capital worth Rs 30,000 crore through equity infusion in FY24. However, in Budget 2024 the government has lowered and postponed the equity infusion to Rs 15,000 crore for FY25.

Analysts believe that the move may be on account of strong earnings by the OMCs in the last two quarters.

That apart, crude

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Will petrol, diesel price cut derail rally in OMCs?

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

UPL slips 7%, hits 3-year low on Q3 loss; cautions on weaker Q4FY24

Paytm plunges 42% in 3 days; erodes nearly Rs 20,500 crore in market value

Tata Motors hits new high, surges 7% on robust December quarter results

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 5: Paytm, SBI, TaMo, IndiGo, ZEE, Airtel, VBL

Bond traders pin hopes on dovish RBI pivot to extend Budget rally

Topics : Buzzing stocks oil marketing companies Indian Oil Company BPCL HPCL IOC Hindustan Petroleum Corp Bharat Petroleum Corporation Market technicals Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesFIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon