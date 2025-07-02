Is the worst over for BluSmart cab parent company Gensol Engineering stock?

Shares of controversy-ridden Gensol Engineering hit the 5 per cent upper circuit for the second straight trading session on Wednesday at ₹46.80. The counter saw trades of around 14,000 shares on the BSE as against the two-week average volume of around 68,000 shares. As of 9.40 AM today, there were pending buy orders for nearly 6 lakh shares at the counter on the BSE. Kranthi Bathini, Director-Equity strategy at WealthMills Securities recommends the recent pullback as mere 'Dead Cat' bounce, and cautions investors against venturing in such stocks till the time clarity emerges on the business front,