Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets mixed; Crizac IPO opens for subscription
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 2, 2025: Around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 47 points higher at 25,690, indicating a positive start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 2, 2025: US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarks on rate cuts, mixed global cues, primary market activity, and institutional investment flows are likely to guide the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty today.
That said, around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 47 points higher at 25,690, indicating a positive start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly lower on Wednesday as investors weighed recent remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Powell stated on Tuesday that the Fed might have already cut interest rates if not for US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.
At the last count, Nikkei slipped 0.9 per cent, while the broader Topix index fell 0.24 per cent. Kospi shed 0.456per cent, and ASX 200 bucked the regional trend, rising 0.42 per cent.
US stock futures were largely steady during early Asian trading after Wall Street began the second half of the year with waning enthusiasm for tech stocks.
Overnight, the US markets closed mixed. The S&P 500 edged down 0.11 per cent to finish at 6,198.01, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.82 per cent, settling at 20,202.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, gaining 0.91 per cent, to close at 44,494.94.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,970.03 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹725.60 crore on July 1.
IPO today
Crizac IPO (Mainline) will open for subscription, while Vandan Foods IPO (SME), Marc Loire IPO (SME), Cedaar Textile IPO (SME), Pushpa Jewellers IPO (SME) and Silky Overseas IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
Neetu Yoshi IPO (SME) and Adcounty Media IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices surged over 1 per cent on Tuesday as investors turned to safe-haven assets following the US Senate's passage of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending package — dubbed the “big, beautiful bill” — ahead of the July 9 trade tariff deadline.
Spot gold rose 1.1 per cent to $3,337.42 per ounce, while US gold futures settled 1.3 per cent higher at $3,349.80.
The bill, passed by the Republican-majority Senate, includes major tax reductions but also trims funding for various social service programs, fueling market uncertainty and boosting gold’s appeal.
Meanwhile, oil prices held steady as markets awaited signals from the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, where a production increase for August is widely anticipated.
Brent crude rose 37 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to close at $67.11 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 34 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at $65.45.
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Powell confirms that the Fed would have cut by now were it not for tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the US central bank would have eased monetary policy by now if not for President Donald Trump’s tariff plan.
When asked during a panel if the Fed would have lowered rates again this year had Trump not announced his controversial plan to impose higher levies on imported goods earlier this year, Powell said, “I think that’s right.”
“In effect, we went on hold when we saw the size of the tariffs and essentially all inflation forecasts for the United States went up materially as a consequence of the tariffs,” Powell said at European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal.
Powell’s admission comes as the Fed has entered a holding pattern on interest rates despite mounting pressure from the White House.
The Fed last month held the key borrowing rate steady once again, keeping fed funds at the same range between 4.25 per cent and 4.5 per cent where it’s been since December.
The central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee indicated via its so-called dot plot of members’ projections that there could be two cuts by the end of 2025. However, Powell also said at a press conference last month that the Fed was “well positioned” to remain in a wait-and-see mode.
Source: CNBC
6:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jeff Bezos sells $737 million worth of Amazon shares
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos unloaded more than 3.3 million shares of his company in a sale valued at roughly $736.7 million, according to a financial filing on Tuesday.
The stock sale is part of a previously arranged trading plan adopted by Bezos in March. Under that arrangement, Bezos plans to sell up to 25 million shares of Amazon over a period ending May 29, 2026.
Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon’s CEO in 2021 but remains chairman, has been selling stock in the company at a regular clip in recent years, though he’s still the largest individual shareholder. He adopted a similar trading plan in February 2024 to sell up to 50 million shares of Amazon stock through late January of this year.
Bezos previously said he’d sell about $1 billion in Amazon stock each year to fund his space exploration company, Blue Origin. He’s also donated shares to Day 1 Academies, his nonprofit that’s building a chain of Montessori-inspired preschools across several states.
Source: CNBC
6:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Niti Aayog paper on India-US trade deal goes offline, raising questions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It was around May 30, when India’s leading think tank and policy-setting body, the Niti Aayog, uploaded a working paper on India-US trade titled ‘Promoting India-US Agricultural Trade Under the New US Trade Regime'.
The paper, written by Raka Saxena and Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, both well-known names in the field of agriculture, evoked strong reactions from a section of farmers' groups as well as some industry associations. Now, just about a month after its publication, the paper no longer exists on the Niti Aayog website. While the paper continues to be listed, the accompanying document is no longer online, as it were. READ MORE
6:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New project finance norms: Banks seek exemption for smaller loans
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commercial banks are planning to make a representation to the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek an exclusion for smaller projects, particularly those undertaken by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), from the new project finance norms that prescribe a higher general provisioning for lenders during the construction phase.
Lenders are pitching for a threshold of ₹100 crore of aggregate exposure for the higher provisioning norms to kick in.
On June 19, the RBI announced the final norms for project finance, prescribing a one per cent general provision for all projects, as compared to 0.4 per cent now. READ MORE
6:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Senate passes Trump's 'Big and Beautiful' Bill as Vance breaks tie
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Senate Republicans hauled President Donald Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage Tuesday on the narrowest of votes, pushing past opposition from Democrats and their own GOP ranks after a turbulent overnight session.
Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie to push it over the top. The three Republicans opposing the bill were senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Sen Rand Paul of Kentucky. READ MORE
6:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
-- Nikkei down 0.6 per cent
-- ASX 200 up 0.43 per cent
-- Kospi slips 1.6 per cent
6:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle mixed
-- Dow Jones ends 0.91 per cent higher
-- S&P closed 0.11 per cent lower
-- Nasdaq ended 0.82 per cent lower
6:50 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Nasdaq MARKET LIVE BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Jerome Powell stock market trading US Fed rates Trump tariffs Asian markets FIIs DIIs Gold Prices Crude Oil Price IPO market IPO allotment
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:50 AM IST