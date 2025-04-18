From 96% to almost nothing: How Gensol's promoter holding vanished

When Gensol Engineering debuted on the public markets through its SME initial public offering (IPO) in September 2019, its promoters held a commanding 96 per cent stake. That figure has since dropped drastically. According to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order, this sharp decline was not organic—it was orchestrated through false disclosures, sham trades, and misappropriated funds, culminating in a near-complete promoter exit that left retail investors exposed.
Gensol’s Rs 18-crore IPO attracted modest attention, with a subscription of just 1.3 times on bids totalling Rs 23 crore. Post-listing, promoter shareholding stood at 70.72 per cent. In July 2023, the company was migrated to the mainboard, granting it access to a broader and more liquid investor base.
Ahead of the migration, in June 2023, promoter holding had further reduced to 64.67 per cent. At the time, fewer than 2,700 individual shareholders collectively held 24.85 per cent in the company, with total public shareholders numbering under 3,000.
Despite promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi—long seen as prominent figures in the clean-tech startup space—being involved in the alleged fraud, the number of public shareholders surged to nearly 1.1 lakh. Public shareholding rose to around 65 per cent, while promoter ownership fell to approximately 35 per cent. Sebi said promoter holding may have dipped even further to “negligible” levels, as lenders such as Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) invoked pledged shares offered as collateral.
“We have been informed by Ireda via email dated April 11, 2025 that promoters have created pledges for 75.74 lakh shares of Gensol. Further, the latest pledge invocation data on the BSE website indicates that more pledges have been invoked during this month. This would lead to the possible conclusion that promoter shareholding in Gensol would become even lower, maybe negligible, if Ireda were to invoke the pledge created by Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi,” the Sebi order stated.
The order further said the Jaggi brothers made several false disclosures to stock exchanges in a bid to boost investor sentiment.
For instance, on January 28, 2025, Gensol disclosed having received pre-orders for 30,000 electric vehicles. Following this disclosure, the stock rose 15 per cent in two days. However, Sebi found that these were non-binding memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with just nine entities for 29,000 vehicles and lacked clarity on pricing or delivery timelines. During an inspection by exchange officials, Gensol’s electric vehicle plant in Pune had only two to three labourers on site. The electricity bill for December 2024—a power-intensive month for manufacturing—was less than Rs 1.6 lakh. “It can be inferred that there has been no manufacturing activity at the plant site which is on a leased property,” the Sebi order said.
On January 16, Gensol had announced a strategic tie-up with Refex Green Mobility for the transfer of 2,997 electric vehicles, with Refex assuming a Rs 315 crore loan. The deal was later withdrawn on March 28, 2025. On February 25, Gensol disclosed a non-binding term sheet for a Rs 350 crore strategic transaction involving the sale of its United States-based subsidiary, Scorpius Trackers Inc, incorporated in July 2024. When Sebi sought the basis of the valuation, Gensol failed to provide justification. The stock had rallied once again ahead of this announcement.
The order also revealed that Wellray Solar Industries, a related party, traded actively in Gensol’s shares and made significant profits. The Singh brothers, who were also directors of Wellray, owned the entity until April 2020, when the shareholding was transferred to Lalit Solanki, Gensol’s former regulatory affairs manager.
Wellray, listed as a public shareholder, had financial dealings with Gensol over the years, which Sebi found were used to inflate revenues. A significant portion of the funds exchanged between the two entities did not correspond to genuine commercial activity.
To obscure its trading in Gensol’s shares, Wellray also made minor investments in companies such as Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, and Reliance Infrastructure. However, from April 2022 to December 2024, nearly 99 per cent of Wellray’s total trading volume was concentrated in Gensol shares.
According to Sebi, Gensol and its promoters—or related parties—had financed Wellray to trade in its shares, thereby violating Section 67 of the Companies Act, 2013. Wellray earned substantial profits from these trades.
Another tactic employed to attract retail investors was a proposal made during the company’s March board meeting to conduct a 1:10 stock split. The move was justified as a step to make the shares more affordable for small investors. Sebi has now directed Gensol to withdraw the proposal.
“The promoter stake in the company has already seen a significant decline, and there is a risk that the promoters may further offload their shares to unsuspecting investors. Therefore, it is essential that the alleged misconduct outlined above is brought to light through appropriate regulatory action,” Sebi stated in its order.