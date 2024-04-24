Is the worst over for microcap, smallcap, midcap stocks? What analysts say

Shares of smallcap companies continued their upward movement from March 2024 lows with the S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting a new high of 46,912.34 on Wednesday, April 24 gaining nearly 1 per cent, led by a strong rally in telecom, power, automobiles, infrastructure and capital goods stocks.

The smallcap index is trading higher for the third straight day and gained 3.3 per cent during the period. The index has surpassed its previous high of 46,821.39 touched on February 7. The smallcap index has recovered 15 per cent from its low of 40,641.67 hit on March 13.

Analysts, however, remain skeptical of the