The board of ITC has approved the demerger of the hotel business, as mentioned in its filing on Monday. The new entity will have maximum hold of the shareholders with 60 per cent holding, while ITC will retain 40 per cent. The news of demerger has triggered a sharp volatility in the stock, with price action challenging the key levels. Following the development, the counter slipped over 3.5 per cent to Rs 469.6 levels on the BSE. The immediate support for the stock, as per the technical charts, is now placed at Rs 460, followed by Rs 430 level.While the medium-term outlook remains highly optimistic, the stock may remain choppy in the near-term. The medium-term support, however, exists in the range of Rs 400 to Rs 380 levels. Until this range is guarded, the counter’s bull-run is likely to continue. In the recent past, the stock has seen bullish momentum in the overbought category of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), suggesting its firm ability to absorb the selling pressure. The overall bullish trend remains intact, and the stock appears to be heading in the direction of Rs 550 – Rs 575, as per the weekly and daily set-up. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART