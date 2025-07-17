ITC Hotels, MRF, 2 FMCG stocks trade at new highs; full list, strategy here

ITC Hotels scaled a fresh all-time high for the second straight day after the company reported its Q1 results on Wednesday. That apart, MRF, Deccan Cements and 2 FMCG stocks - Marico and EID Parry also registered new life-time highs in trades yesterday. Individually, ITC Hotels has rallied over 58 per cent from a low of ₹155.10 it hit in January 2025, post listing, to a record high of ₹245 on Thursday (today). Deccan Cements has soared 87 per cent from its February low, and EID Parry 83 per cent from its March low.