Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian mixed; Axis Bank, Wipro Q1 eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 17, 2025: Around 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 14 points higher at 25,260, indicating a flat to positive start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 17, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to be driven today by a mix of factors, including Q1 earnings, institutional investment flows, IPO market activity, and mixed global signals.
That said, around 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 14 points higher at 25,260, indicating a flat to positive start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asian markets were mixed on Thursday as investors digested weak trade data from Japan and renewed geopolitical uncertainty following comments from US President Donald Trump.
Japan’s exports contracted for the second straight month in June, falling 0.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), contrary to economists’ expectations of a 0.5 per cent increase. This followed a 1.7 per cent decline in May and reflected continued softness in global demand, particularly from major trading partners. Exports to China fell 4.7 per cent, while shipments to the US dropped 11.4 per cent, worsening slightly from the 11 per cent decline recorded in the previous month.
Market sentiment was further unsettled by conflicting remarks from President Trump regarding Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. While addressing reporters during a meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the White House, Trump denied reports that he intended to dismiss Powell. “We’re not planning on doing it,” he said, before adding, “I don’t rule out anything, but I think it’s highly unlikely, unless he has to leave for fraud.” His comments came just hours after he reportedly told Republican lawmakers that he would remove Powell.
Trump also reaffirmed his intention to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Japanese imports, suggesting that a broader trade agreement with Japan was unlikely in the near term.
The combination of soft export data and escalating trade rhetoric weighed on investor confidence across Asia.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.46 per cent, while the broader Topix index remained flat. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.79 per cent, whereas Australia’s ASX 200 managed to rise 0.54 per cent, offering a rare bright spot in the region.
In the US, equity futures fell during Asian trading hours, with S&P 500 futures down 0.17 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures losing 0.18 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropping nearly 80 points, or 0.18 per cent.
The weakness in futures came after a volatile session on Wall Street on Wednesday that ultimately ended with modest gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent to close at 6,263.70, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 231.49 points, or 0.53 per cent, to finish at 44,254.78, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.26 per cent to settle at 20,730.49, marking its ninth consecutive record close.
Markets are now eyeing key upcoming data releases, including US June retail sales, trade figures, and weekly jobless claims for the period ended July 12. Attention will also be on the Euro Area, with June inflation and core inflation data scheduled for release later in the day.
Q1 results
Investors will react to Q1 earnings from Tech Mahindra, LTTS, Angel One and Ixigo among others.
Also, Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, LTIMindtree, HDFC Asset Management Company, Indian Hotels Company, Polycab India, Tata Communications, 360 ONE WAM, LMW, Ceat, Clean Science & Technology, Newgen Software Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Alok Industries, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Sunteck Realty, Route Mobile, Shoppers Stop, Heritage Foods, Krishana Phoschem, Mahindra Logistics, Vimta Labs, Navkar Corporation, Integra Engineering India, ABM Knowledgeware, Morarka Finance, Mishka Exim, Jupiter Infomedia, Indbank Housing, MSR India, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Pratiksha Chemicals and Sungold Capital will announce their Q1 results today.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,795.23 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,221.21 crore on July 16.
IPO today
Smartworks Coworking IPO (Mainline) will list on the bourses.
Monika Alcobev IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of its subscription, while Anthem Biosciences IPO (Mainline) and Spunweb Nonwoven IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices surged on Wednesday amid reports that US President Donald Trump had drafted a letter to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The New York Times reported that Trump showed the letter to Republican lawmakers during an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday. However, the metal trimmed some gains after Trump publicly denied any immediate plan to remove Powell, though he did not entirely rule it out, citing an ongoing probe into cost overruns on a $2.5-billion Fed headquarters renovation.
Spot gold rose 0.9 per cent to $3,352.49 per ounce after earlier climbing as much as 1.5 per cent, while US gold futures gained 0.7 per cent to $3,360.80.
Oil prices ended slightly lower, pressured by a surprise build in US fuel inventories and concerns over the broader economic impact of US tariffs, which offset signs of improving demand.
Brent crude futures slipped 19 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $68.52 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged down 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $66.38.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), US gasoline inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels last week, defying analyst expectations of a 1-million-barrel draw.
Meanwhile, US crude inventories fell by 3.9 million barrels to 422.2 million, considerably beating forecasts for a 552,000-barrel decline.
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AM/NS India commissions auto steel line at Hazira plant to reduce imports
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India on Wednesday announced the commissioning of an auto-focused continuous galvanising line (CGL) at Hazira, Gujarat, aimed at import substitution.
This is part of a Rs 8,500 crore investment in the expansion of its downstream business, which will achieve a capacity of 5 million tonnes (mt) by the end of the year once all lines are commissioned at Hazira. At present, the capacity across downstream units is 3.3 mt.
Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India, said this continuous galvanising line, specifically for the auto sector, was capable of producing the highest strength coated steels in India. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate margins, earnings soar as mkt concentration rises across sectors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate India has exhibited strong pricing power in recent years, resulting in a steady rise in profit margins across many sectors despite fluctuations in raw material and energy prices, and a persistent slowdown in revenue growth. The margin expansion has been most pronounced in the post-pandemic period.
This improvement in corporate margins has coincided with a steady rise in market concentration in key domestic sectors, as larger players have captured greater market share, either through mergers and acquisitions or through organic growth. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI eyes ₹25,000 crore via record QIP, sets floor at 2.5% discount
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the country, has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise upto ₹25,000 crore, the biggest qualified institutional placement (QIP) so far by an Indian firm, and has set a floor price of ₹811.05, which is at a 2.5 per cent discount on Wednesday’s closing price.
Separately, the bank’s board approved another ₹20,000 crore fund raise by issuing bonds.
Life Insurance Corporation, Singapore’s GIC, Capital International, and ICICI Prudential AMC are some of the investors in the share sale, investment-banking sources said.
This is the first QIP by the banking major since 2017, when it had raked in ₹15,000 crore. READ MORE
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices can rise up to 15% by December-end in bull-case scenario: WGC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices can rise up to 15 per cent in a bull-case scenario from the current levels, reaching $3,839 an ounce levels by December 2025-end, translating into an annual return 40 per cent, suggests a recent note by the World Gold Council (WGC).
“Should economic and financial conditions deteriorate, exacerbating stagflationary pressures and geoeconomic tensions, safe haven demand could significantly increase pushing gold 10 per cent – 15 per cent higher from here,” WGC said.
In their base case scenario, WGC expects gold to remain range-bound in the second half of calendar year 2025 (H2-CY25), closing roughly 0 per cent–5 per cent higher than current levels, equivalent to a 25 per cent – 30 per cent annual return. The second half of the year, it believes, will keep investors on edge on account of geoeconomic uncertainty. READ MORE
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump signals over 10% tariffs in India-US trade deal framework
Stock Market LIVE Updates: United States (US) President Donald Trump has said that a trade deal with India would be on the “same line” as that with Indonesia, which will face a 19 per cent tariff – thus suggesting that India, too, may have to brace for tariffs exceeding the 10 per cent threshold under the proposed interim agreement.
“We have another deal coming up, maybe with India,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “We have some pretty good deals to announce.”
Earlier on Tuesday, providing contours of the deal with Indonesia, Trump said the bilateral trade pact with Jakarta would result in tariff- and non-tariff-barrier-free access for American goods to the Indonesian market. In exchange, Indonesia will face a 19 per cent tariff on its exports to the US, down from the 32 per cent initially proposed last week. READ MORE
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bernstein expects markets to consolidate; sees Nifty at 26,500 by 2025-end
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After a sharp run from April lows that saw the Nifty 50 index rise nearly 13 per cent till date, analysts at Bernstein expect the markets to undergo a consolidation phase amid mixed macro-economic signals.
They maintain a calendar year-end target of 26,500 for the Nifty 50, which is a modest 5.1 per cent higher from the current levels.
“It will not be heading directly to that level - we expect a bit of consolidation before the next move. From a sector perspective, we shift some weights from utilities to staples - moving into a tactical overweight for a short period,” wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director and India head of research at Bernstein in a coauthored note with Nikhil Arela. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
-- ASX 200 rose 0.55 per cent
-- Nikkei was down 0.20 per cent
-- Topix was up 0.15 per cent
-- Kospi fell 0.47 per cent
7:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle mixed on Wednesday
-- S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent
-- Dow Jones added 0.53 per cent
-- Nasdaq was up 0.26 per cent
6:58 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:58 AM IST