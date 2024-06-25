ITC, NTPC, LIC Housing among 10 F&O stocks to watch ahead of June expiry

With just three trading sessions to go for the June futures & options (F&O) expiry, stocks and index futures trading in F&O segment are likely to be in focus in the near-term given the expiry related obligations for squaring-off the positions or rolling-over to the next month series.

As such, the open positions (read open interest) and the corresponding options data plays a key role in determining the underlying stock and index trend in the near-term. The options data in read in terms of PCR (Put Call Ratio).

A PCR in excess of 1 means presence of higher open