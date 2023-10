Sebi finalises SOP to stop promoter misuse of foreign cos for shareholding

Wonderla soars 10% as Chennai project gets TN government's clearance

Vijay Kirloskar threatens to move CVC in TD Power IPO disclosure matter

Stock of this realty firm has zoomed 100% since April; hits record high

Sensex, Nifty in a downward spiral. Are the markets in an oversold zone?

ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode?

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

Shares of ITC continued to trade on a weak note, and hit a five-month low at Rs 427.15, down 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. In past three trading days, the stock of diversified fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company has dipped 5 per cent after the firm reported a lower-than-expected rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2FY24).

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com