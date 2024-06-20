Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ixigo IPO may put spotlight on Easy Trip, Yatra; Are they worth your money?

ixigo share price: Analysts caution against chasing the momentum in the online travel agencies, given the cyclical nature of the travel industry

ixigo IPO may put spotlight on Easy Trip, Yatra; Are they worth your money?
Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ixigo share price update: Shares of ixigo-parent Le Travenues, an online ticket booking platform and travel agency, turned heads with a sharp run-up since their listing. The online travel agency (OTA) Le Travenues soared 78 per cent on the stock market debut day (June 18), surging 99 per cent in two days over its issue price.

Analysts, however, caution against chasing the momentum in the pack given the cyclical nature of the industry these tech-based ticket booking and travel agencies operate in, coupled with rich valuations than the benchmarks.

"Post the general elections, we are witnessing continuity of
Topics : Markets ixigo Le Travenues Technology Easy Trip Planners Limited Yatra Yatra.com online travel agents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon