Market manipulation is not going to be tolerated: Sebi chief on Jane Street

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said surveillance has been increased both by the regulator and also at the exchange level

Tuhin Kanta Pandey chaired his 2nd Sebi Board meet on Wednesday

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey | File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Saturday made it clear that market manipulation is not going to be tolerated.

Speaking with reporters a day after an interim order against New York-based hedge fund manager Jane Street, Pandey said surveillance has been increased both by the regulator and also at the exchange level.

When asked if similar patterns have been seen with other foreign portfolio investors as well, Pandey said, "All what I can say that market manipulation is not going to be tolerated".

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by the Bombay Chartered Accountants Society.

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

