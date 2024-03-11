Jio Financial rallies 8%, hits new high on heavy volumes in weak market

Shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS) hit a new high of Rs 359 as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market.

The stock of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) surpassed its previous high of Rs 348 touched on February 26. In the past two months, the stock price of JFS has appreciated by nearly 50 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.64 per cent at 73,643 at 03:02 PM.

The counter saw huge trading volumes today as compared to average trading volumes in