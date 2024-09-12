Kalpataru Projects International bags Rs 2,774-cr order; share price soars

Kalpataru Projects International share gains: Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) surged up to 2.08 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,381.20 per share on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

The upward movement in the Kalpataru Projects International shares came after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,774 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company has bagged orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in overseas markets, coupled with EPC project for Extension of Airport from Airports Authority of India (AAI); and Design & Build project for residential building in India.

With the latest order wins, the year-to-date (Y-T-D) order book has reached around Rs 9,800 crore.

“We are pleased with the continuous ordering momentum especially in our Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Buildings and Factories (B&F) business. The prestigious order from Airports Authority of India (AAI) will mark our entry in the growing domestic airport sector and further diversifies our clientele. The orders in the T&D and B&F business have further enhanced our market position and significantly strengthened our order book, thereby improving the growth visibility for these businesses going forward. We continue to focus on delivering sustainable growth and improving profitably going forward, said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of Kalpataru Projects International.

Set up in 1981, Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) is among India's largest engineering and construction firms, publicly listed and renowned for its expertise in a diverse range of sectors. These include power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban infrastructure such as flyovers and metro rail systems, highways, and airports.

With a robust presence in over 30 countries and spanning across 70 nations globally, KPIL is actively involved in executing projects on an international scale.

The market capitalisation of Kalpataru Projects International is Rs 22,204.76 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE500 category.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,449.15 apiece while its 52-week low is Rs 601.25 per share.

At 12:45 PM, shares of Kalpataru Projects International were trading 0.89 per cent higher at Rs 1,365.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 81,691.48 levels.