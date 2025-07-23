Why is KEI Industries' share falling despite healthy YoY numbers? Details

KEI Industries share price: Cable maker KEI Industries shares were under pressure on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, with the stock dropping up to 2.61 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹3,884.50 per share.

At 10:50 AM, KEI Industries share price continued to trade lower, down 1.91 per cent at ₹3,912.65. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 82,351.95 levels.

Why did KEI Industries share fall today?

KEI Industries' share price declined today despite reporting healthy year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, as investors reacted negatively to the company's weak sequential (quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q) performance in