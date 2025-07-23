Q1 results today: Infosys, Dr. Reddys Lab, Bajaj Housing among 60 companies

Infosys, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Aditya Birla Real Estate, and Tata Consumer Products are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday.
A host of other companies, including Bajaj Steel Industries, Bikaji Foods International, Borosil Renewables, Johnson Pharmacare, Sapphire Foods, and RattanIndia Power, are expected to declare their Q1 results today.
Infosys Q1 results preview: Net profit likely to dip, revenue to rise
Infosys is scheduled to announce its earnings for the quarter ended June (Q1) on Wednesday, July 23. Analysts expect the IT bellwether to report a rise in revenue, supported by strength in its financial services vertical, even as net profit is projected to decline sequentially.
According to consensus estimates tracked by Business Standard, revenue for the June quarter is expected at ₹41,753.08 crore, reflecting a 2.02 per cent increase on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. Compared to the same period last year, this would represent a 6.20 percent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth. Analysts attribute the anticipated revenue growth to a steady ramp-up of deals secured in earlier quarters, along with contributions from recent acquisitions.
However, the company’s net profit for the quarter is expected to decline 4.12 per cent sequentially to ₹6,743.05 crore. On a Y-o-Y basis, net profit is projected to grow by 5.69 per cent. Key factors to watch in the upcoming results include any revision to FY26 guidance, developments in the pace of deal closures, and pricing pressure trends, analysts said.
Market highlights from July 22
Indian stock indices closed on a flat note on Tuesday as investors responded to June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings, triggering stock-specific movements on Dalal Street.
The BSE Sensex settled at 82,186.81, down 13.53 points or 0.02 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 29.8 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 25,060.9. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index dropped 0.61 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index slipped 0.34 per cent.
Market overview for July 23
Positive global cues, Q1 earnings, institutional flows, primary market activity, and developments around the US-Japan trade deal are expected to guide sentiment on the Sensex and Nifty today.
As of 6.33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 50 points higher at 25,143, indicating a firm start for the Indian bourses.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 23
1 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2 Ace Alpha Tech Ltd
3 Asian Warehousing Ltd
4 Aurum PropTech Ltd
5 Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
6 Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd
7 Bharat Bijlee Ltd-$
8 Bikaji Foods International Ltd
9 Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd
10 Borosil Renewables Ltd
11 Cigniti Technologies Ltd
12 CMS Info Systems Ltd
13 Coforge Ltd
14 Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd
15 Diana Tea Company Ltd
16 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
17 Filatex India Ltd
18 Force Motors Ltd
19 Fynx Capital Ltd
20 HMT Ltd
21 Dynamic Cables Ltd
22 DAM Capital Advisors Ltd
23 Infosys Ltd
24 Jayatma Enterprises Ltd
25 Johnson Pharmacare Ltd
26 Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
27 Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
28 MAS Financial Services Ltd
29 Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd
30 Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
31 Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
32 Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
33 Omega Ag-Seeds Punjab Ltd
34 Orbit Exports Ltd
35 PCBL Chemical Ltd
36 Persistent Systems Ltd
37 PNB Gilts Ltd
38 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
39 Premier Polyfilm Ltd
40 Rama Phosphates Ltd
41 RattanIndia Power Ltd
42 Sampann Utpadan India Ltd
43 Sapphire Foods India Ltd
44 Saptak Chem And Business Ltd
45 Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
46 Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd
47 Supreme Petrochem Ltd
48 SRF Ltd
49 SVC INDUSTRIES Ltd
50 Syngene International Ltd
51 Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
52 Tata Consumer Products Ltd
53 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
54 Trishakti Industries Ltd
55 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
56 Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd-$
57 Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
58 Westlife Foodworld Ltd
59 Yash Trading & Finance Ltd
60 Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd