Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: Infosys, Dr. Reddys Lab, Bajaj Housing among 60 companies

Q1 results today: Infosys, Dr. Reddys Lab, Bajaj Housing among 60 companies

Q1 FY26 company results: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Tata Consumer Products, and Bajaj Steel will also release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

stock market, trading, stocks

Positive global cues, Q1 earnings, and primary market activity are expected to guide sentiment on the Sensex and Nifty today | Image: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Aditya Birla Real Estate, and Tata Consumer Products are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday.
 
A host of other companies, including Bajaj Steel Industries, Bikaji Foods International, Borosil Renewables, Johnson Pharmacare, Sapphire Foods, and RattanIndia Power, are expected to declare their Q1 results today.
 

Infosys Q1 results preview: Net profit likely to dip, revenue to rise 

Infosys is scheduled to announce its earnings for the quarter ended June (Q1) on Wednesday, July 23. Analysts expect the IT bellwether to report a rise in revenue, supported by strength in its financial services vertical, even as net profit is projected to decline sequentially.
 
 
According to consensus estimates tracked by Business Standard, revenue for the June quarter is expected at ₹41,753.08 crore, reflecting a 2.02 per cent increase on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. Compared to the same period last year, this would represent a 6.20 percent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth. Analysts attribute the anticipated revenue growth to a steady ramp-up of deals secured in earlier quarters, along with contributions from recent acquisitions. 

Also Read

PremiumDixon Technologies

Dixon Tech Q1 beats estimates: Check brokerage views, stock strategy here

Premiumimage

'Markets will continue to attract more flows compared to bank deposits'

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹530 crore

PremiumUltraTech

UltraTech Cement sees strong Q1 growth, but faces margin pressure ahead

Ganesh Narayanan, CEO of CreditAccess Grameen

MFI CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 85% on higher provisions

 
However, the company’s net profit for the quarter is expected to decline 4.12 per cent sequentially to ₹6,743.05 crore. On a Y-o-Y basis, net profit is projected to grow by 5.69 per cent. Key factors to watch in the upcoming results include any revision to FY26 guidance, developments in the pace of deal closures, and pricing pressure trends, analysts said.
 

Market highlights from July 22 

Indian stock indices closed on a flat note on Tuesday as investors responded to June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings, triggering stock-specific movements on Dalal Street.
 
The BSE Sensex settled at 82,186.81, down 13.53 points or 0.02 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 29.8 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 25,060.9. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index dropped 0.61 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index slipped 0.34 per cent.

 

Market overview for July 23 

Positive global cues, Q1 earnings, institutional flows, primary market activity, and developments around the US-Japan trade deal are expected to guide sentiment on the Sensex and Nifty today. 
 
As of 6.33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 50 points higher at 25,143, indicating a firm start for the Indian bourses. 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 23

 
1 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
 
2 Ace Alpha Tech Ltd
 
3 Asian Warehousing Ltd
 
4 Aurum PropTech Ltd
 
5 Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
 
6 Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd
 
7 Bharat Bijlee Ltd-$
 
8 Bikaji Foods International Ltd
 
9 Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd
 
10 Borosil Renewables Ltd
 
11 Cigniti Technologies Ltd
 
12 CMS Info Systems Ltd
 
13 Coforge Ltd
 
14 Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd
 
15 Diana Tea Company Ltd
 
16 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
 
17 Filatex India Ltd
 
18 Force Motors Ltd
 
19 Fynx Capital Ltd
 
20 HMT Ltd
 
21 Dynamic Cables Ltd
 
22 DAM Capital Advisors Ltd
 
23 Infosys Ltd
 
24 Jayatma Enterprises Ltd
 
25 Johnson Pharmacare Ltd
 
26 Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
 
27 Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
 
28 MAS Financial Services Ltd
 
29 Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd
 
30 Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
 
31 Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
 
32 Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
 
33 Omega Ag-Seeds Punjab Ltd
 
34 Orbit Exports Ltd
 
35 PCBL Chemical Ltd
 
36 Persistent Systems Ltd
 
37 PNB Gilts Ltd
 
38 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
 
39 Premier Polyfilm Ltd
 
40 Rama Phosphates Ltd
 
41 RattanIndia Power Ltd
 
42 Sampann Utpadan India Ltd
 
43 Sapphire Foods India Ltd
 
44 Saptak Chem And Business Ltd
 
45 Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
 
46 Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd
 
47 Supreme Petrochem Ltd
 
48 SRF Ltd
 
49 SVC INDUSTRIES Ltd
 
50 Syngene International Ltd
 
51 Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
 
52 Tata Consumer Products Ltd
 
53 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
 
54 Trishakti Industries Ltd
 
55 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
 
56 Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd-$
 
57 Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
 
58 Westlife Foodworld Ltd
 
59 Yash Trading & Finance Ltd
 
60 Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd
 

More From This Section

Paytm

Paytm swings into black, makes ₹122.5 crore net profit in Q1 FY26

United Breweries kingfisher

United Breweries Q1 results: Profit rises 5.9% to ₹184 cr on lower expenses

Schloss Bangalore, Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, Leela Hotels, Leela Palaces (Photo: Company Website)

Leela Palaces Hotels operator posts consolidated net profit of ₹9 crore

JSW Infra, JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra's Q1FY26 results: Profit jumps 31% amid cargo volume growth

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Net profit rises 21.7% to ₹143.7 crore

Topics : Q1 results Infosys Dr Reddys Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Tata Consumer Products Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon