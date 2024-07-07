Business Standard
Launch triumphs, JLR margin turn the ignition key to gains for Tata Motors

Some brokerages foresee growth via higher market share, prices, margins

jaguar land rover tata jlr
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The restructuring of domestic operations over the next year, coupled with new launches, increased sales at subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and continued deleveraging, are pivotal factors propelling automotive giant Tata Motors forward.

Momentum in sales volume is expected to be a major driver for the company. JLR’s April-June quarter sales surpassed expectations, showing a 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, with retail sales up by 9 per cent.

The sales mix at JLR has also been favourable, with the higher-margin Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models accounting for 68 per cent of total volumes.

Topics : Tata Motors Auto sector Tata Motors JLR

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

