LIC eyes FY26 rebound as FY25 APE stays flat, VNB margin improves

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) annualised premium equivalent (APE) growth remained weak in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) and flat in FY25, but management expects growth to rebound in FY26.

The focus remains on improving product mix by increasing share of non-participating or non-par products in the individual APE. Value of new business (VNB) is expected to clock double digit growth over FY25-27. The emphasis is growth via the agency channel, though the bancassurance and alternate channels also registered good growth.

The VNB margin expanded 80 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 17.6 per cent at