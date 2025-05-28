Taking a leaf out of the mutual fund playbook—famous for the tagline “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai,” which successfully encouraged the public to invest in mutual funds—the non-life insurance industry has launched the campaign “Acha Kiya Insurance Liya” to boost insurance penetration in the country, which remains abysmally low.

The industry has committed ₹120 crore for the first year and is expected to allocate additional funds to ensure the campaign’s success.

The Acha Kiya Insurance Liya campaign highlights the importance of general insurance and how it preserves hard-earned savings during emergencies, accidents, and unforeseen circumstances.

However, this campaign does not cover